Williamson County to offer free COVID-19 testing in Georgetown

Williamson County will offer free COVID-19 testing in Georgetown in October.

The county's Office of Emergency Management is partnering with the Texas Division of Emergency Management in coordination with the city of Georgetown to offer testing on October 7-11 and October 14-16.

Testing will be conducted at the Georgetown Community Center, starting at 9 a.m. each day and closing by 1 p.m. or until supplies last.

Appointments are not required to be tested and those interested will be asked to park and line up for their turn. Those getting tested cannot eat, drink, or use tobacco products 20 minutes prior to the test which is a cheek swab.

Those seeking a test are asked not to bring pets unless it is a service animal. Residents should bring a cell phone for on-site registration. The county says that due to demand there may be a wait time, so residents are advised to bring shade to cover from the sun such as a hat or umbrella.



COVID-19 testing at this site is available for all Texans, whether they are Williamson County residents or not, says the county. For more information on this and future testing sites, click here.

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.