Williamson County to offer free COVID-19 testing in Taylor next week

Williamson County will be offering free COVID-19 testing in Taylor next week.

The Williamson County Office of Emergency Management in partnership with the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) will be conducting testing from November 16-20 at the Williamson County Expo Center starting at 9 a.m. Testing will close each day at 2 p.m. or until supplies last.

Residents will not need an appointment as this is a drive-thru site. The test is administered is a cheek swab test, so those seeking a test cannot eat, drink, or use tobacco products 20 minutes before the test. Residents are advised to bring a cell phone for on-site registration.

COVID-19 testing at this site is available for all Texans, whether they are Williamson County residents or not.

The county recently moved into the Orange Phase of its COVID-19 pandemic response.

According to the county's COVID-19 dashboard, there are an estimated 331 active cases of COVID-19, with an average of 68 cases added daily, as of Nov. 11. 37 of those cases are currently hospitalized, with 13 in the ICU and 5 on ventilators.

According to the Williamson County Cities and Health District, the rolling 7-day average for the rate of new reported infections, or incidence rate, has increased from 6.88 to 9.22 per 100,000 residents over the past seven days. Due to this, the county has moved up to the Orange (high community spread) phase of its response.

For more information on this and future testing sites, click here.

