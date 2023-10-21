Williamson County raises awareness with Walk to End Alzheimer's

The Walk to End Alzheimer's is one of the biggest walks to raise awareness for Alzheimer's disease. Those who attended the walk were impacted by the disease.

"I am walking in memory of my mother Barbara," Pattie Chiafollo, a participant in the Walk, said.

"I have somebody in my family who has Alzheimer's," Armida, another walker, said.

"We are representing our Rolling Rivers Timeless All-Stars in Williamson County, Round Rock," said Flo, another walker.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY NEWS

A promise garden was planted in support of Alzheimer's awareness.

Blue represents someone living with Alzheimer's or another dementia; purple honors someone who passed from the disease; yellow represents someone who is a caregiver; and orange is for those who support the cause.

"We’re here to represent all of them, and we’re looking for a cure as well," Flo said.

"We walk for that, we raise money for that, because in our community these flowers represent everyone that lives there, and we are so proud to be a part of this," said the Rolling Rivers team.

What you don’t see in the promise garden is a white flower, which supporters say will be planted when Alzheimer's has been cured.

It's something everyone hopes one day they can plant in their promise garden.

"As we reach for a cure for those who we care for in the facilities, there's so many of us who are reaching for that same care for our loved ones," said the Rolling Rivers team.

The fight doesn't end at the finish line. You can still donate online here.