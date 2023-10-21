Round Rock Trunk or Treat brings sweet surprises for families in need

As Halloween creeps around the corner, some of Round Rock's spookiest little creatures came out for candy.

"These demons, witches and cows, we're all friendly and willing to welcome you to our trunk or treat event," said Rey Rodriguez, the president of the Round Rock Operation Blue Santa and a local officer.

The Round Rock Police Department had back up from a few of its junior members, plus some well-trained superheroes for Saturday’s trunk or treat.

"It feels spectacular," said Peter Parker.

Kids like Parker are mostly here for the candy.

"Sour Patch Kids, and I hope to see a lot of my friends," said Parker.

They’re also here to show off their costumes.

"I think it's so cute," said Nisha Gary, who’s with her son to trunk or treat.. "I love seeing everybody in their little costumes. This is awesome."

There were 31 booths and even a haunted house at the police’s 10th annual trunk or treat.

"It's a great turnout, it's a beautiful day, so far it's great we love it," said Rodriguez.

ROUND ROCK NEWS

But the police used the event for something a little sweeter than candy.

The department teamed up with the Round Rock Operation Blue Santa.

"We buy presents for kids and needy families so we can deliver it to them," said Rodriguez.

Donations from Saturday's trunk or treat helps make sure local kids, families, and seniors in need feel the joy of Christmas when the season comes.

"We love this event," said Rodriguez. "We love this community, and we're here to help out the families that need help."

If you're heading trick or treating on Halloween, the Round Rock Police Department said to wear reflective gear, don't eat opened candy, and make sure all the little trick or treaters are with a guardian.