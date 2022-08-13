Pflugerville man arrested for murder of Williamson County woman

article

A Pflugerville man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a woman who was found shot to death outside of Florence earlier this month.

26-year-old Joshua Anthony Gilbreath has been charged with murder and is currently in the Williamson County Jail on a $1 million bond. Gilbreath was turned over to Williamson County detectives on August 13 after US Marshals found him in a parking lot on Gattis School Road in Round Rock.

70-year-old Diana Lynn Pier was found shot to death on August 4 in the middle of the road in the 4500 block of County Road 245 outside Florence in northwest Williamson County. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says it got a call about a shooting at 8:45 p.m. and when deputies arrived they found Pier's body.

At a news conference, officials say Pier had traveled to Round Rock to visit with family and was heading home to Florence the night she was found dead.

"We believe this was an unprovoked random act of violence. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the support that the Williamson County community has shown towards the solving of this tragic crime" said Commander John Foster with the WCSO Criminal Investigations Division.

Inside the Florence Library is a small memorial. Flowers and a note written to Pier are next to a row of some of her favorite books. Pier was a library volunteer who would read to children on most Wednesdays.

"I know she impacted a lot of lives, a lot of young lives, a lot of parents, it’s really, it has hit the town hard," said co-worker Alec Moonstone earlier this week.

A funeral service for Pier was scheduled for Friday.