Williamson County woman found shot to death, $30K reward offered

A reward is being offered to find the person or person responsible for the death of 70-year-old Diana Lynn Pier.

Pier was found shot to death on August 4 in the middle of the road in the 4500 block of County Road 245 outside Florence in northwest Williamson County.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says it got a call about a shooting at 8:45 p.m. and when deputies arrived they found Pier's body.

At a news conference, officials say Pier had traveled to Round Rock to visit with family and was heading home to Florence the night she was found dead. They believe Pier may have stopped to help someone and possibly saw something she wasn't supposed to see.

Officials say the area is rural, so there's not much to go on, but there is some footage.

Photo of Diana Lynn Pier that was held by her family at a news conference on August 11, 2022. Pier was found shot to death on August 4 in the middle of a road outside of Florence on County Road 245.

Detectives are looking for information about a small-medium, light-colored sedan, possibly silver, gray, or charcoal gray, that was seen in the area around the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide, or information regarding the sedan, is asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division Tip-Line at 512-943-1311.

You may also contact Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-253-7867 or you can anonymously submit a tip online at www.wilcocrimetips.org or with our mobile app P3Tips (available through your Android or iPhone app store)

If your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a $5,000 reward. All tips remain completely confidential.

Officials say an anonymous person has also offered a $25,000 reward.