$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold at H-E-B in Northwest Austin

One lucky Manor resident won $2 million in a Powerball drawing on Nov. 12.

Texas Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at an H-E-B on Research Blvd. near Braker Lane in Northwest Austin.

The winner has decided to remain anonymous.

The second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket with Power Play matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (16-20-44-57-58), but not the red Powerball number (6).

The Power Play number was 4.

Powerball Grand Prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won.

The Texas Lottery benefits the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas, as well as the Fund for Veterans' Assistance.