Austin's $25M Wishbone Bridge project to begin construction July 1

article

Construction for Wishbone Bridge at Longhorn Dam will begin next Monday, July 1.

The new pedestrian and bicycle three-pronged bridge similar to a wishbone will overlook Lady Bird Lake near the Longhorn Dam and will be the first of its kind in Austin. The $25 million project will connect Longhorn Shores, Holly Shores and the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail.

RELATED STORIES:

The City of Austin’s Capital Delivery Services provided a timeline for the project:

July 1 - Construction Begins

Trail users will notice fencing being installed around the planned construction areas of Canterbury Park, Longhorn Shores and Krieg Fields.

The public will still have full access to Krieg Fields during construction.

Longhorn Shores will be closed to the public.

The tunnel from Krieg Fields under Pleasant Valley Road will be closed to the public.

Mulch sock and erosion control measures will be put into place in designated construction areas.

July 8 - Closures Begin

Vehicular traffic going eastbound on Canterbury Street will be closed. One way traffic flow will continue westbound.

Access to Canterbury Park and its parking lot will be closed to the public.

The unnamed peninsula beginning near Holly Street will be closed to the public.

July 15 - Hike and Bike Trail Detour Begins

Users of the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail will be rerouted northbound along the east side of Pleasant Valley Road.

The detour will continue westbound along Canterbury Street and complete southbound down Pedernales and Holly Streets.

The detour is expected to last for 18 months.

Capital Delivery Services said the timeline for construction is dependent on weather conditions, but has said in the past the anticipated completion is in 2026.