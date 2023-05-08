H-E-B begins construction on new Georgetown location

article

H-E-B has started construction on a new location in Georgetown, slated to open later this year.

The Wolf Lakes Village H-E-B will be replacing an existing location less than a mile away and is expected to open on Wednesday, June 7.

The new store, located at 1010 W. University Avenue, will be almost double the size of the existing location at 121,000 square feet and will feature a two-story True Texas BBQ restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating and more products, services and features.

A rendering of the exterior of the Wolf Lakes Village H-E-B (H-E-B)

The 67,000-square-foot store at 1100 South I35, which opened in 1989, will remain operational until the new store opens.

The Texas grocery chain says the new store's design will have the feel of a European village and will feature two entry towers and pedestrian-friendly surroundings and other amenities like:

H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery

Pharmacy with two-lane drive-thru, Patient Ed and Nutritional services

Full-service bakery and Tortilleria

Expansive deli featuring large assortment of cheese and charcuterie

Wine and Beer department with sampling stations and variety of local, national, and international labels

Wide selection of organic foods and expanded Healthy Living department

Blooms floral area with customer arrangements and floral décor items

Full-service meat market and seafood counter

Meal Simple area with chef-inspired options for quick and simple meal planning

Sushiya offering handmade sushi selections made in-store daily

Texas Backyard, offering products for grilling, gardening and outdoor entertaining

Fuel station and car wash

The new Wolf Lakes Village H-E-B in Georgetown will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Map of the location of the Wolf Lakes Village location (H-E-B)

All H-E-B Partners will be given the opportunity to transfer to the new location once it is complete. H-E-B also plans to hire another 100 employees to staff the new store, employing more than 450 in total there.

H-E-B will post all job opportunities to the H-E-B Careers site in the coming months. Those currently looking for employment opportunities can go online to search for job openings.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Ride on Center for Kids (ROCK) received $5,000 from H-E-B to celebrate the construction of a new Georgetown location. (H-E-B)

To celebrate of the new store’s groundbreaking, H-E-B donated $5,000 each to The Caring Place, Purple Heart Integration Project, Ride on Center for Kids (ROCK), and Georgetown ISD Education Foundation.