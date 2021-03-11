Woman caught "red handed" after painting graffiti at Dripping Springs City Hall

A woman has been arrested for allegedly spray-painting graffiti on the Dripping Springs City Hall building and breaking a window early Wednesday morning.

Bonnie Laurel Gibson, 26, has been arrested and charged with state-jail felony criminal mischief.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Bonnie Laurel Gibson (Hays County Sheriff's Office)

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Offensive words, focusing on racism, were spray-painted on the outside walls of city hall in the early morning hours of March 10, according to the city. In addition to the graffiti, a window had been broken.

Video captured by a surveillance system was sent out on social media by the city and the Hays County Sheriff's Office. HCSO says that the investigation led to Gibson in Dripping Springs. When investigators made contact with her, they reportedly found paint on her hands and the interior and exterior of her vehicle that matched the color of the graffiti on the building.

Advertisement

RELATED: Investigation opened after graffiti painted at Dripping Springs City Hall

Offensive words, focusing on racism, were spray-painted on the outside walls of city hall, according to the city. (Hays County Sheriff's Office)

Gibson was then arrested and transported to the Hays County Jail. HCSO says no bond has been set at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this event is asked to contact Hays County Sheriff's Office by calling 512-393-7896 and refer to case number HCSO 2021-14486. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8466 or you can submit your information online as well as submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff's Office App.