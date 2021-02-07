Woman charged with murder in shooting death of man in San Antonio

A woman wanted in 2019 for an aggravated robbery in North Austin has now been charged with murder in the death of a man in San Antonio.

21-year-old Sasha Skare is being held in the Bexar County Jail on a murder charge in the death of 34-year-old Martell Derouen in late January.

File photo of Sasha Skare (Austin Police Department)

According to KSAT, Derouen was found shot to death inside his apartment at The Towers complex in the 16700 block of La Cantera Parkway as officers were conducting a welfare check.

According to court paperwork, Skare and Derouen were in a relationship at the time of his death. Investigators believe the two got into an argument and Skare allegedly shot Derouen through his front door on Jan. 22.

Derouen's body wasn't discovered until four days later when police received a 9-1-1 call from a woman claiming to be his wife. However, court paperwork says the phone number did not belong to Derouen's wife and the woman had a different voice.

The caller told police she had been locked out of the apartment and was worried her husband might be hurt. When asked what the address was, the woman gave the street name, "O’Connor," but then corrected herself and gave the correct name, reports KSAT. She was also unable to provide the correct apartment number.

Further investigation revealed the caller as Skare, given the information she was providing and that her last known address was on O’Connor Road, according to the affidavit. Police also utilized her social media page and identified her from images and videos, ultimately leading to her arrest.

Skare is awaiting indictment and her bond is set at $500,000, says KSAT.

This is not Skare's first brush with the law. She had previously been charged in connection to a North Austin aggravated robbery in November 2019.