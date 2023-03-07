Woman dead after being pulled from Lake Austin, police say

A woman has died after a vehicle was found submerged in Lake Austin.

Austin police say, just after 3:30 a.m., they received several 911 calls about someone screaming for help on Scenic Drive in West Austin.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle submerged in the lake.

They learned a woman was believed to be inside so rescue swimmers dove in to find her.

Police say the woman was pulled from the water at 4:06 a.m. and first responders performed lifesaving measures, but the woman died.

A second person, who is believed to have been inside the vehicle with the woman, is okay and speaking to investigators now.

Police believe this was an accidental death because there are no signs of foul play.

If you have any information call the homicide tip line at 512-477-3588.