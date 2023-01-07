Woman found dead in car in South Austin

The Austin Police Department is investigating its second homicide of 2023 after a woman was found dead in a car in South Austin.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Jan. 6, Austin police were called to East Stassney Lane between South Congress and I-35. 9-1-1 callers reported hearing gunshots and a car crash.

Officers found the wrecked car and inside was a woman in her mid 20s with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene minutes later.

Police have not identified the victim and so far have not named a suspect.

Anyone with information on what happened is urged to call police.