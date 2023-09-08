Woman found dead by deputies responding to welfare check: TCSO

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman in the Wells Branch area.

TCSO says deputies responded around 5:19 p.m. Sept. 7 to a 911 call asking for a welfare check on a woman.

When the deputies arrived at the home in the 1700 block of W. Wells Branch Parkway, the woman was found dead with "obvious injuries."

After obtaining a search warrant, detectives searched the home overnight.

The investigation is ongoing, but this is believed to be an isolated incident with no currently perceived threat to the public.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

This marks TCSO's fifth homicide investigation for the year.