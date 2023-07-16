Woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A Round Rock woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle on I-35 in north Round Rock Friday night.
Round Rock police officers responded to the 2200 block of N I-35 near Old Settlers Boulevard just before 10 p.m. July 14 for a welfare call.
When officers arrived they found the body of 31-year-old Jennifer Wingard on the shoulder of the highway. An initial investigation determined Wingard had significant injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.
A driver who struck her is cooperating with the ongoing investigation, says Round Rock police.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Det. Turck at pturck@roundrocktexas.gov.