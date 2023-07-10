Round Rock firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A team of Round Rock firefighters took on an unusual rescue mission recently.
A brood of ducklings had wandered into a storm drain on Friday, July 7 and got themselves stuck.
The city posted video and photos of the firefighters opening the storm drain cover to rescue the little ducks.
A few of them can be seen waddling around after being rescued, and the city even shows the mother duck reunited with her babies.
Click through the gallery below to see photos of the rescue:
(Round Rock Fire Department)