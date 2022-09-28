Woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash still not identified

Police have not identified the woman killed in an auto-pedestrian crash on I-35.

The crash happened on September 23 at around 6:46 a.m. in the 11500 block of North I-35 southbound service road.

The Austin Police Department says the initial investigation shows that a woman was walking near traffic before she was hit by a passing vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle who hit the woman remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111; utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or the Crime Stoppers app.

This crash is being investigated as Austin's 75th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 77 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 84 fatal crashes resulting in 91 fatalities.