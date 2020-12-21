Woman killed in crash is 15th auto fatality in San Marcos in 2020

Officials have identified the woman killed in a crash over the weekend. 30-year-old Ashley Lynn Minar is the 15th auto fatality in San Marcos in 2020.

The crash happened on Sunday, December 20 on I-35 northbound near the 204-mile marker. The San Marcos Police Department, San Marcos Fire Department, and Hays County EMS responded to the crash at around 3:30 a.m.

First responders arrived and found a white 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer heavily damaged after the driver struck a large highway sign pillar.

Photo courtesy City of San Marcos of a crash that happened on Sunday, December 20, 2020.

Officials identified the driver as Minar and believed she stuck the inside retaining wall with the vehicle before losing control and crossing over three interstate traffic lanes. The vehicle went through a guardrail and struck the pillar on the driver's side.

No other vehicles were believed to have been involved. Minar suffered multiple life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say high speeds and potential driver impairment are believed to have caused the crash.