Woman killed in EF-2 tornado in Grayson County, 11 injured

One person was killed Monday when a tornado touched down in Grayson County, near the Oklahoma state line.

The tornado, with winds of up to 130 miles per hour, hit the community of Sherwood Shores, northwest of Sherman.

Family and friends said 73-year-old Viranda Rodgers was home by herself at the time. Her husband was in the hospital already and not aware of what happened.

"I couldn’t believe it that she lost her life over this. You just want it to not be real," said Regena Wicker, her niece. "She is the only one in the whole state that got affected. There weren’t any other fatalities."

Eleven other people were injured in the same neighborhood.

The Red Cross set up a shelter about 15 minutes away in Whitesboro for those whose homes were damaged.

