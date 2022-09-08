Woman killed in New Braunfels auto-pedestrian crash

The woman killed in an auto-pedestrian crash in New Braunfels has been identified by authorities.

The crash happened on September 7 at around 8:45 p.m. in the area of State Highway 46 South at Krause Lane.

The New Braunfels Police Department and New Braunfels Fire Department responded to the report of a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic accident.

When officers arrived they found 32-year-old Alix Trask, from Cibolo, had been walking in the right-hand lane of travel on inbound Highway 46 South (towards New Braunfels) when she was struck by a vehicle.

Paramedics arrived and began life-saving measures, but Trask was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, identified only as a 29-year-old woman from Seguin, wasn't hurt. She stopped following the crash and officials say she cooperated fully with the investigation.

No charges are expected to be filed.

Portions of Highway 46 South were closed in that area for approximately there hours while a full accident reconstruction investigation was conducted.