Austin woman's small dog stolen after being attacked at carnival

The Brief A woman was attacked at a North Austin carnival near Hwy 183 and Lamar Her dog was also taken from her after the attack A spokesperson with APD said they have suspended the case, pending new leads coming in



A trip to a North Austin carnival ended in heartbreak.

An Austin grandmother was attacked, and her small dog was stolen by three men. Now, she is pleading for her dog's return.

What they're saying:

Heartbroken is the only way you can describe the way Patricia Ramon feels.

"I don't know how to be without that puppy," said Ramon.

Her puppy, a six-year-old Yorkie by the name of Rumi, was stolen Wednesday night.

Inside her Southeast Austin home is Rumi’s empty dog bed, which is a constant painful reminder of the loss.

"Just please return her, return her back, please, that's all I ask," said Ramon.

Rumi

A carnival at the corner of Hwy 183 and Lamar is where the dognapping took place. At the time, Patricia was recording videos of her granddaughter and a friend having a fun night on the rides. She and Rumi stayed behind in their truck because they both have limited mobility.

"So, I was at the tailgate with Rumi. I was caressing her, videotaped her, took pictures of her," said Ramon.

A few moments after taking the pictures, around 8:30 p.m., she was attacked, and Rumi was taken.

"As soon as I cut the videotape off, I wasn't sure what, she was kissing me all over my face, which she normally does. When someone just came and shoved and put his big old arms over me, and just like that in her ribs, each one, and just go like that. I just see her look back at me," said Ramon.

In security video, the dog thief was seen hovering near Ramon’s truck, behind several parked cars. He then moves in fast, snatching the dog. The video showed the man getting into a waiting car, and it then sped away.

"It just happened so fast," said Taylor Monday.

The red sedan is described as a BMW. Taylor said the three young men he saw inside the car were laughing as they drove past.

"Yeah, I was shocked. I mean, I don't understand why somebody would have done that, like it's a poor lady? Why would you take a dog from a poor lady? She didn't do anything to them," said Monday.

Posters have been made offering a reward. Remi is chipped, but Ramon said the small dog also requires daily medication.

"You don't know what you did to me. Whoever did it, you just don't know what she did to you, and I know her too. I'm sure she's real sad, real sad. Don't be mean to her, please don't. Don't mean to her, no. Don't put her with other dogs, she doesn’t know anything about that either. She needs her bed, she doesn't sleep outside, she doesn’t' sleep in a crate, she doesn’t know about any of that. She doesn't," said Ramon.

What's next:

A spokesperson with APD said they have suspended the case, pending new leads coming in.

If you recognize the red sedan, or know who has the puppy, you are asked to contact the Austin police department. Patricia Ramon also said tips can be sent to her cell phone at 512-915-6683.