Woman runs over several pedestrians at Raising Cane's: APD

A woman was arrested and charged after running over several pedestrians at a Raising Cane's in Austin.

What we know:

According to an arrest affidavit, on Oct. 31, at 2:21 a.m., an Austin police officer responded to a crash at the Raising Cane's at 1819 San Antonio St. The report said several pedestrians had been hit in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they spoke with 21-year-old Antonia Garcia Rios.

Garcia-Rios said she and her friends were picked up by another friend after partying on 6th Street. The group then went to Raising Cane's in the drive-thru lane. While in the lane, the driver hopped out of the truck to use the restroom inside. Garcia Rios then hopped into the driver's seat of the Ford F-150. However, the driver still had the key when they went inside the building. So, the truck did not move without the key present.

When the driver came back to the truck, they sat in the backseat, leaving Garcia Rios in the driver's seat.

The truck engine restarted now that the key was in the truck. Garcia Rios then started driving forward. Video showed the truck jerk forward and drive onto the sidewalk. At the time, there were several pedestrians standing on the sidewalk.

Four people were injured and three were taken to a local hospital for serious injuries.

Garcia Rios was arrested and charged with intoxication assault.