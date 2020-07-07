627th Hospital Center deploys nurses, respiratory specialists and support personnel to San Antonio

The 627th Hospital Center has deployed over 50 medical professionals, including emergency room and critical care nurses, respiratory specialists and support personnel to San Antonio.

According to a release, the 627th Hospital Center will embed in civilian medical facilities to help doctors and nurses combat a spike in new COVID-19 cases.

In March, the center, which is stationed out of Fort Carson, Colo., deployed to Seattle during the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but never had the opportunity to treat patients. Less than a week after operations were set to begin, Gov. Jay Inslee announced that they would redeploy to Fort Carson and remain prepared to deploy to areas of higher need.

"Many of our nurses from around the world who deployed to Seattle are now on the ground in Texas," said Colonel. Hope Williamson-Younce, the 627th Hospital Center's Commander. "They are taking those lessons learned, coupled with years of experience, bringing much-needed support and relief to our brave Texas medical professionals. We stand ready to support the American people, where and when they need us."

Bexar County has the third-highest rate of COVID-19 cases in the state at 15,102, following Harris and Dallas counties. Bexar County was the first county in Texas to require residents to wear masks in businesses.

The City of San Antonio and Bexar County reported the county’s first COVID-19 related death, a patient in her 80s being treated at Brooke Army Medical Center, in March. Bexar County also accounts for 132 of the state's over 2,700 COVID-19 fatalities.

