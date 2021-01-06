Woman shot in US Capitol dead, several officers injured after pro-Trump protesters charge building

A woman who was shot inside of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday has died, D.C. Police has confirmed to FOX 5. This comes after pro-Trump protesters charged the building as Congress began counting the Electoral College votes.

The shooting was reported shortly after 3 p.m. as the situation escalated inside and outside of the Capitol.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. Expand

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee also says several MPD officers were injured, but are still working to help take control of the Capitol.

Contee also says protesters deployed "chemical irritants on police" to gain access to the Capitol.

This story is developing.