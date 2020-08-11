Woman struck, vehicles hit by BB gunshots in South Austin neighborhood, says resident

Another Austin resident has come forward, saying Austin police told him that more than 30 vehicles were hit in a separate neighborhood.

One of the shots even hit a woman who was sitting in her car. Not only are these victims looking for answers, but they're pointing out close similarities.

"One lady was sitting in her driver's seat outside of her home when the car drove past them and she was actually shot through the window with a BB gun, she informed her husband and he came up and started circling the neighborhood and that's when the husband started following them, that's when they noticed him and started driving away quickly," said the resident, who is remaining anonymous for safety reasons.

The man, who lives in the Crossing at Onion Creek neighborhood, says his vehicle was hit Friday afternoon.

"It's pretty scary because when you're outside cleaning up your glass and you look to your left and all your neighbors are cleaning their vehicles and you look to your right and they're cleaning up their glass it's pretty scary," he said.

The damage comes out to about $1200, and he isn't alone.

He says the Austin Police Department told him dozens of neighbors' vehicles at the Crossing of Onion Creek were also hit with BB gunshots that Friday afternoon between 3:27 p.m. and 3:40 p.m.

Multiple residents say the possible suspect sped off in a grey colored Honda seen in this video captured by the victim who was struck by a BB minutes before.

The unnamed resident says he reached out to FOX 7 after seeing footage from Michael Walker from Saturday and Sunday of the Bouldin Creek area, just 10 minutes from his neighborhood.

"I saw the footage, very eerie footage the similarities realized potentially the people in that neighborhood came from ours," he said.

On Tuesday evening APD confirmed a case of criminal mischief was reported on Saturday but no suspect has been arrested yet.

As for those at the Crossing at Onion Creek, there has been no update.

"I do feel bad for people that are going through a tough time right now that have to go through an additional $500-$600 of expenses they have to cover for unnecessary incidents," the resident said. "I really hope that people doing this realize what they're doing to other people and just stop it."