Worker rescued from crane scaffold in Downtown Austin

A worker in downtown Austin was in need of a rescue Sunday afternoon after experiencing heat-related illness while on a crane scaffold.

Austin fire and EMS crews responded to a construction site around 3:43 p.m. July 16 in the 80 block of Red River Street where the worker was up on the scaffold about six stories high.

ATCEMS says the worker reportedly was experiencing heat-related illness on a crane landing.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Austin Fire Department)

READ MORE

In order to get them down, rescuers used a ropes system with a ATCEMS rescue medic accompanying them.

As of 5:17 p.m., ATCEMS is transporting the worker to Dell Seton Medical Center with non-life-threatening complaints.

Austin is under a Heat Advisory until 9 p.m. Monday, and temperatures have been around and above 100 degrees most of Sunday afternoon.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.