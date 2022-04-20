Working out and focusing on wellness in Westlake

Staying healthy means more than just working out. It's important to focus on your physical well-being but also your overall wellness as well.

FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum headed out to Westlake to go workout, fuel up and then recover with former NFL linebacker and Texas Longhorn Brian Orakpo.

___

F45 Training Westlake

The F stands for functional training. The workout is a mix of circuit and HIIT style workouts geared towards everyday movement.

45 is the total amount of the workout.

Get more information here.

Daily Juice Westlake

Daily Juice started in 2003 and says it's all about whole ingredient foods that energize, nourish, and heal. Their fresh juice is cold-pressed and never processed and smoothies are made from real foods, no purées, no added sugars, and no ice.

There are also light bites as well.

Get more details here.

Westlake Restore Hyper Wellness

The Restore system delivers total balance, energy, and proactive healing that allows you to feel your best, reach your full potential, and do more of what you love. It's done through nine elements of Hyper Wellness.

Restore says it believes in nurturing the body and leveraging strategic, controlled stressors inspired by nature. It says its methodology helps empower your body to do what it was designed to do with as little intervention as possible.

Get more details here.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter