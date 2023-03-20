Expand / Collapse search

Celebrating and raising awareness on World Down Syndrome Day

Austin
March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day and the Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas is celebrating with several events. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets details.

AUSTIN, Texas - March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day and the Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas is celebrating and raising awareness with several upcoming events.

The organization is on a mission to provide education, support, and resources to individuals with Down Syndrome and their families. 

Some of the events are being hosted in partnership with Swift Fit Events.

World Down Syndrome Day has been officially observed by the United Nations since 2012. 

Events for World Down Syndrome Day

March 21 was selected to signify the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome which causes Down Syndrome.

You can learn more about DSACT here.