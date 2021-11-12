World's largest bounce house returns to Austin's Carson Creek Ranch

The world's largest bounce house is back in Austin.

The Big Bounce America is bringing back all its bouncy fun, with some new additions, to Carson Creek Ranch until November 13.

The main attraction has been certified by the Guinness Book of World Records as the World's Largest Bounce House. It's around 13,000 square feet and is 32 feet tall from the ground to the tip of its turrets. Other fun elements include a basketball hoop, a giant slide, a rabbit, and DJ spinning music as well.

Besides the bouncy house, there's a bouncy sports arena and two inflatable obstacle courses.

You can get tickets to the Austin event here.

If you miss going in Austin, you can catch The Big Bounce America's last stop in San Antonio.

