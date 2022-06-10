WRCAS hosts Furassic World free adoption event

article

Looking to add to your Furassic World? Check out Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter's Furassic World event this weekend.

WCRAS is hosting a free adoption event June 11-12 for all adoptable animals, thanks to a grant from Petco Love.

The shelter says it is again over capacity in its medium-to-large adult dogs and space for the influx of cats and kittens due to kitten season has run short.

To preview the adoptable pets at the shelter, click here.