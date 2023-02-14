Wreck in Northeast Austin leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

article

First responders are on scene of a deadly wreck in Northeast Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS says the 2-vehicle wreck happened just after noon on in the 4200 block of Ed Bluestein near Techni Center Dr.

ATCEMS says there are a total of 3 patients involved and one person has died.

The other two people were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, one with serious non-life threatening injuries and the other with potentially serious injuries.

Expect delays in the area and avoid it if you can.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.