80 Austin police officers participate in 'Miles for Mental Health'

The Brief 80 Austin police officers will participate in "Miles for Mental Health" It is a month-long initiative to prioritize physical health and mental wellness Each officer will commit to running at least one mile a day for 30 days



Starting in October, dozens of Austin police officers will begin an initiative to prioritize physical health and mental wellness.

Central Texas Public Safety Commission launches 'Miles for Mental Health'

The backstory:

The Central Texas Public Safety Commission (CTPSC) announced the launch of Miles for Mental Health, a 30-day wellness challenge designed to prioritize physical and mental wellness.

Eighty Austin police officers will participate together and build wellness habits through running and peer support.

Each officer will commit to running at least one mile a day for 30 days.

On Tuesday, participating officers were fitted with running shoes by Fleet Feet Austin and received health screenings from the American Heart Association.

What they're saying:

"Miles for Mental Health is about giving our officers the tools, encouragement and community support they need to take care of themselves," said Ashley Copeland, chief operating officer of the CTPSC. "Our officers carry tremendous physical and mental demands every day. Supporting their wellness and resilience is an important part of supporting the people who serve our community."

What you can do:

For more information about Miles for Mental Health or to learn how to support officer wellness initiatives, click here.