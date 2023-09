Northbound IH35 is shut down in Buda Friday morning after a deadly multi-vehicle crash.

Police say it happened early this morning near Main Street, which is exit 220.

Buda police have confirmed there is at least one fatality in the crash, but there is still no word on whether any other people were injured.

Police say you'll need to find an alternate route and plan for delays.

