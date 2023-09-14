Austin police searching for woman who ran car through education service center

Austin police request help in their search for a woman suspected of running her vehicle through a gate at an education service center in east Austin.

On Saturday, Aug. 6 at approximately 10:06 p.m. at the Education Service Center Region 13 offices, a woman used her vehicle to drive through a closed gate, causing nearly $30,000 in property damage. The offices are located at 5701 Springdale Road.

The suspect also drove her vehicle on top of the pedestrian protective bollards, causing them to topple.

Austin police released this video in relation to the incident.

In the video, the woman is out of her car and trying to gain access to one of the offices.

The suspect is described as:

White female

Mid-20s

Thin slender build

5'8" to 5'9" tall

Shoulder-length brown hair with faint blonde streaks on top

She was last seen wagering a black skirt, a black crop top and black, knee-high, lace-up platform boots

The suspect's vehicle is described as:

Possibly a Ford Escape SUV

Dark blue

Roof rack

Heavy front-end damage

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.