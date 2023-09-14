Austin police searching for woman who ran car through education service center
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police request help in their search for a woman suspected of running her vehicle through a gate at an education service center in east Austin.
On Saturday, Aug. 6 at approximately 10:06 p.m. at the Education Service Center Region 13 offices, a woman used her vehicle to drive through a closed gate, causing nearly $30,000 in property damage. The offices are located at 5701 Springdale Road.
The suspect also drove her vehicle on top of the pedestrian protective bollards, causing them to topple.
Austin police released this video in relation to the incident.
In the video, the woman is out of her car and trying to gain access to one of the offices.
The suspect is described as:
- White female
- Mid-20s
- Thin slender build
- 5'8" to 5'9" tall
- Shoulder-length brown hair with faint blonde streaks on top
- She was last seen wagering a black skirt, a black crop top and black, knee-high, lace-up platform boots
The suspect's vehicle is described as:
- Possibly a Ford Escape SUV
- Dark blue
- Roof rack
- Heavy front-end damage
Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.