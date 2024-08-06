Man charged with murder for selling fentanyl to teen who later died: APD

article

An 18-year-old man is charged with murder for selling fentanyl to a teen that later killed her in North Austin, police said.

Austin police said on April 13, around 10:55 a.m., officers responded to a call for service at a home in the 1200 block of Knollpark Circle. The caller said his daughter, 17-year-old Sienna Rae Contreras, was dead.

When officers arrived, they found Sierra's dad, who said he had seen his daughter the night before. The next morning, when he went to wake her up, he found her dead in her bed.

An investigation showed that Xavier Alexzander Buentello, 18, had sold fentanyl to Sienna, which caused her death hours later. This falls under Texas Penal Code 19.02 as first-degree murder.

Buentello had been in the Travis County Jail since April 29 for different charges. He has now been charged with Sienna's murder.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.