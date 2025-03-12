Woman at center of Xavier Worthy arrest granted temporary protective order

The Brief The woman at the center of Friday's arrest of Xavier Worthy has filed for a protective order against him. A press statement says she filed based on "his violent actions against her culminating on the night of March 7, 2025." Worthy was charged with assault against a family or household member by impeding their breathing or circulation, but the charge was dismissed the next day.



The woman at the center of the arrest of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy has filed for a protective order against the former Texas Longhorn.

According to a press statement from her attorneys, the woman says she filed for it based on "his violent actions against her culminating on the night of March 7, 2025."

Williamson County court records show a temporary protective order has been granted and that Worthy has not yet been served with notice of the application, as of March 12.

What they're saying:

The press statement sent to FOX 7 Austin by her attorneys reads as follows, with the woman's name redacted:

"Today, [she] filed an application for a protective order against Xavier Worthy, based [on] his violent actions against her culminating on the night of March 7, 2025. Based upon the truthful information provided by [her], a judge has granted a temporary protective order on her behalf. She is fully cooperating with law enforcement as they continue to actively investigate the violence that occurred that night.

[She] has chosen to use her voice to speak up for herself. In doing so, she looks forward to the facts and circumstances of that night coming to light through the formal legal process, and getting the justice that she deserves. She appreciates the support that she has received thus far."

Xavier Worthy assault charge, dismissal

The backstory:

Worthy was arrested in Georgetown on March 7 and charged with assault against a family or household member by impeding their breathing or circulation, according to online court records.

One of his attorneys, Chip Lewis, later told FOX 7 Austin that Worthy's charge had been dismissed on Saturday. County court records confirmed Worthy was booked on March 7 and released on March 8 and that the charges had been dismissed.

Lewis and Sam Bassett, another attorney representing Worthy, released a statement to FOX 7 shortly after their client's arrest.

"We are aware of the allegation that led to Mr. Worthy’s arrest. We are working with law enforcement in Williamson County to ensure they have the benefit of the totality of circumstances that led to this allegation.

The complainant was asked multiple times over the last two weeks to vacate Mr. Worthy’s residence upon discovery of her infidelity, which a private investigator has video evidence of. She has refused to vacate the residence and made a number of extortive efforts prior to resorting to this baseless allegation against Mr. Worthy. The complainant further destroyed a room in the residence, scratched Mr. Worthy's face and ripped out parts of his hair, which there is photographic evidence of. Mr. Worthy told law enforcement at the time of the incident he did not want to press charges against the complainant.

We will continue to cooperate with Williamson County authorities as we have full faith their thorough investigation will support Mr. Worthy’s innocence."

What we don't know:

Information about what led to Worthy being charged in the first place and the decision to dismiss those charges still have not been released.