'Yellowstone' spin-off show '1923' to begin filming in Austin

A popular television show plans to film season two in Austin this summer and promises to pump millions of dollars into the city’s economy.

The show is called "1923", a Paramount Plus TV series that has chosen Austin as its base for filming operations and production.

The show stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. It is an American western drama prequel to the popular TV series called "Yellowstone."

While the show plans to film all throughout Texas, ATX Studios will host the production offices and sound stage. The show will film starting in July through September and plans to hire locally and make a big economic impact.

At Thursday’s city council meeting, a vote approved negotiation and execution of a Creative Content Incentive Program agreement with King Street Productions Inc. This invective would not exceed $82,5000 in exchange for the production company promoting the city and hiring locally.

According to documents, the production plans to hire 100 austinites for crew positions and also 100 more Austinites for cast and extra positions.

City documents show production will feed in over $51 million in the city’s economy.