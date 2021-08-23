Yelp, Brooklyn Decker partnering up for Make It Happen Day in Texas

Yelp is declaring August 26 Make It Happen Day to help provide relief for people needing to make updates to their homes or small businesses and Austin resident and actress Brooklyn Decker is helping spread the word.

A $100,000 Make It Happen Day fund has been established and 50 Texans will get a chance to win $1,000 toward a home repair project. The winners will receive the money on an American Express gift card and the giveaway is limited to the following categories: handyman, landscapers, roofers, plumbing, painting, electrician, flooring, or HVAC.

"After seeing all of the damage from Winter Storm Uri and recent storms and flooding, and other unforeseen events with lasting impacts, we also saw how strongly the community came together to support one another. We are thrilled to be able to help folks in Texas make the necessary repairs and updates to their homes and to the beloved independent businesses that are central to the community. As a company that connects people with great local service professionals, together we can make it happen," says Jonathan Truong, Texas Regional Manager at Yelp, in a news release.

For a chance to win, eligible Texans will need to request a quote for a service with one of the home services professionals listed on Yelp by using Yelp's Request a Quote feature and submitting the quote at MakeItHappenDay.Yelp.com on August 26.

Yelp is also donating $10,000 to five local businesses in need across Texas to help them make repairs and updates.

Two of the businesses are in Austin, Austin Pets Alive! and House Park BBQ.

Austin Pets Alive! rescued more than 1,000 dogs and cats from all over Texas during the February winter storms while House Park BBQ has remained closed since December 2020 due to extensive fire damage.

San Antonio's Comfort Cafe, Casita Tex Mex in Dallas, and The Big Easy in Houston will also receive $10,000.

Decker, who can currently be seen on Netflix's "Grace and Frankie", says, "I cannot wait to see all the great projects that Texans get done through this day of action with Yelp and I am so excited and honored that we can bring some much needed relief with Make It Happen Day to those looking to take care of their home repairs and projects around the house especially after the challenging year we've all shared."

Official Rules for the giveaway can be found here.

