Zephyr Drive near Lakeway Drive shut down due to overturned dump truck

Zephyr Drive is shut down this morning (8/1) due to an overturned dump truck.

The Lakeway Police Department says the road is shut down near Lakeway Drive.

Police, EMS and Lake Travis Fire Rescue crews are on scene.

No injuries have been reported yet.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Lakeway Police Department)

Drivers who typically use this road are advised to plan an alternate route while crews clean up the scene.

