Zilker Eagle reopens after weeks-long hiatus

The Zilker Eagle made its return on Saturday after a weeks-long hiatus.

For many, it was a welcome sight to see the mini-train back on track in Zilker Park.

In September, officials stopped the train due to construction as well as interruptions due to the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

The mini-train first offered rides in Zilker Park in 1961, but it closed down in 2019 after a storm damaged the tracks.

Back in June, the Zilker Eagle welcomed back riders of all ages for the first time in five years. Now it's back again, giving families the chance to make new memories.

You can catch a ride on the Zilker Eagle seven days a week. The train runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, except between 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $6 plus tax and children under 2 can ride for free.

