Zilker Shuttle to run weekends, holidays starting May 27

The Zilker Shuttle will be back up and running soon for the summer.

Austin Parks and Recreation runs the free shuttle from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends from May 27 through Sept. 4. The shuttle will also run during Memorial Day, July 4th and Labor Day holidays.

To use the shuttle, residents must park in the One Texas Center parking garage at 505 Barton Springs Road and the parking ticket must be validated by the shuttle driver.

The shuttle drops off at the Zilker Playground and Barton Springs Spillway, a two-minute walk from Barton Springs Pool.

No dogs or other pets are allowed on the shuttle.

For more information, click here.