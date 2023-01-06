Austin FC announces 2023 preseason schedule

Austin FC announced the 2023 preseason schedule, which includes at least two games in Florida.

Throughout the seven-week preseason, the Verde & Black will play at least four preseason matches before the start of the 2023 MLS regular season.

After a week of training at St. David’s Performance Center, Austin FC will travel to Florida for training from Jan. 16-27, with six days at IMG Academy in Bradenton and five days in Orlando.

During this trip, Austin FC is slated to play against Philadelphia Union in Bradenton on Jan. 21 and against FC Cincinnati in Clearwater on Jan. 27.

After returning to Austin, the Verde & Black host USL Championship sides El Paso Locomotive FC and Louisville City FC at St. David’s Performance Center for friendly matches on Feb. 4 and Feb. 11, respectively. All four preseason matches will be closed to the public.

Preseason Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 21 - vs Philadelphia Union at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Friday, Jan. 27 - vs FC Cincinnati at Walter C. Campbell Park in Clearwater, Fla.

Saturday, Feb. 4 - vs El Paso Locomotive FC at St. David’s Performance Center

Saturday, Feb. 11 - vs Louisville City FC at St. David’s Performance Center

Players reported to St. David's Performance Center for physical evaluations on Friday, Jan. 6 and the team will start with its first full day of training on Monday, Jan. 9.

Austin FC's 2023 season will kick off at home against St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Tickets for all Austin FC 2023 MLS regular season home matches are now on sale at Austin FC's website and Q2 Stadium's website.