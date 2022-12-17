Austin FC, TreeFolks plant trees at Austin Pets Alive

The pups at Austin Pets Alive have new trees to enjoy, thanks to Austin FC and Austin nonprofit TreeFolks's dog play yard makeover.

The organizations planted a pair of 30-gallon trees at APA!'s Town Lake Animal Center Friday morning to celebrate Austin FC's second season.

Originally Austin FC and MLS wanted to gift a 'dog play yard makeover' to APA! if Austin FC had played in the championship match. Even though Austin FC didn't make it this year, TreeFolks still wanted to plant the trees, says APA!

TreeFolks donated the trees as part of its goal of building stronger communities through planting and caring for trees. The nonprofit has already planted more than 3 million trees in Central Texas.

"It's just a great opportunity to say thanks to Austin FC and to work with our partners at Austin Pets Alive!," said TreeFolks executive director Andrew Smiley. "And to celebrate and promote trees."

"It's a beautiful space. We can make sure these dogs have as much joy as they can," Austin FC VP of community impace Trennis Jones said. "Make sure this is a healthy space for them to ultimately become adopted and find a home."

During Friday's planting, APA! brought out one of their pups, eight-and-a-half-year-old Moira Rose to play in the yard and meet everyone. Moira is a terrier/pit bull mix available for adoption.

Austin FC created their honorary mascot program with Austin Pets Alive for the team's inaugural season. Over the past two years, the program has resulted in 36 mascots being adopted.

APA! has many cats and dogs available for adoption if you're looking for a new pet. They also provide resources, education and programs to eliminate the need to euthanize pets.