Austin FC adds two matches to 2023 preseason schedule

Austin FC has expanded its 2023 preseason to add two more matches to the schedule this month.

The Verde & Black were originally scheduled to play four preseason matches before the start of the 2023 MLS regular season.

Austin FC will host USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC at Q2 Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 15, which is closed to the public.

After that, the team will travel to Florida to face fellow MLS club Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The Verde & Black are then set to host USL Championship opponents El Paso Locomotive FC and Louisville City FC at St. David’s Performance Center for friendly matches on Saturday, Feb. 4 and Saturday, Feb. 11 respectively.

Preseason Schedule (as of Feb. 4)

Saturday, Feb. 4 - vs El Paso Locomotive FC at St. David’s Performance Center

Saturday, Feb. 11 - vs Louisville City FC at St. David’s Performance Center

Wednesday, Feb. 15 - vs Sacramento Republic FC at Q2 Stadium

Saturday, Feb. 18 - vs Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Austin FC is also set to play in four different competitions this season, including two for the first time: the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League and the Leagues Cup.

Players began preseason training on Monday, Jan. 9, and spent Jan. 16-27 in Florida, where the team played preseason matches against Philadelphia Union and FC Cincinnati.

Austin FC's 2023 season will kick off at home against St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Tickets for all Austin FC 2023 MLS regular season home matches are now on sale at Austin FC's website and Q2 Stadium's website.