Austin FC II announces 2023 preseason schedule

Austin FC II announced the 2023 preseason schedule, which includes at least one game in Florida.

Austin FC II is set to play six preseason matches and an intrasquad scrimmage before it kicks off its inaugural season in MLS NEXT Pro.

The schedule will begin with matches against Alamo City SC on Saturday, Feb. 4 and Houston Dynamo 2 on Saturday, Feb. 11, both at St. David’s Performance Center in Austin.

The team then travels to Florida for a match vs. Florida International University on Saturday, Feb. 18. After returning to Austin to face Houston Christian University on Sunday, Feb. 26, ATXFC II will play Rio Grande Valley FC Toros on the road on Saturday, March 4.

Austin FC II’s final two preseason matches will be at St. David’s Performance Center: against Richland College on the weekend of Friday, March 10, and an intrasquad scrimmage on the weekend of Friday, March 17.

All Austin FC II 2023 preseason matches will be closed to the public.

Preseason Schedule

Saturday, Feb. 4 - Alamo City SC in Austin

Saturday, Feb. 11 - Houston Dynamo 2 in Austin

Saturday, Feb. 18 - Florida International University in Miami, Fla.

Sunday, Feb. 26 - Houston Christian University in Austin

Saturday, March 4 - Rio Grande Valley FC Toros in Edinburg, Texas

Weekend of Friday, March 10 - Richland College in Austin

Weekend of Friday, March 17 - Intrasquad Scrimmage in Austin

Current Roster

GK (1) - Eric López

D (3) - Anthony De Anda, Chris Pinkham, Cheick Touré

M (2) - Bobosi Byaruhanga, Leo Torres

F (2) - Emmanuel Johnson, David Rodríguez

Players have been reporting to St. David’s Performance Center throughout January, and officially began preseason training on Monday, Jan. 23.