Austin FC to host Chicago Fire FC in U.S. Open Cup Round of 16

Austin FC has advanced to the next stage of the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

The Verde & Black will face off against Chicago Fire FC in its second U.S. Open Cup home match at Q2 Stadium in North Austin.

The match will be played on either Tuesday, May 23 or Wednesday, May 24, with official date, kickoff time, and broadcast details to be announced once available. It will be the first-ever competitive meeting between Austin and Chicago.

Single match tickets go on sale to the public at 12 p.m. CT on Friday, May 12, while Oak Collective waitlist members receive access to a ticket pre-sale from 10 a.m. CT earlier that day. Season ticket members receive tickets to the match as a benefit of their membership, says Austin FC.

Austin FC previously defeated New Mexico United 2-0 on Wednesday night at Q2 Stadium. Senior midfielder Rodney Redes and senior forward Maxi Urruti scored in the first half to secure the Club's first-ever U.S. Open Cup home match win.

If Austin FC defeats Chicago Fire FC, the Club will host the winner of Houston Dynamo FC vs Minnesota United FC in the quarterfinals on June 6 or 7 at Q2 Stadium.

The winner of the Open Cup receives a berth in the 2024 Concacaf Champions League, prize money, and the prestigious Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup trophy. Draws are conducted for each round to determine matchups and hosting rights, says Austin FC.