Austin FC draws 1-1 with Colorado Rapids in front of sold-out crowd at Q2 Stadium

Austin FC drew 1-1 against the Colorado Rapids Saturday night with an early goal by senior defender Jon Gallagher and multiple saves by senior goalkeeper Brad Stuver.

The Verde & Black scored first with less than five minutes on the clock. Senior midfielder Sebastián Driussi spotted Gallagher making a run and played him in with a pass, giving Gallagher the opportunity for his third goal of the season, says the team.

Stuver then denied a shot from Colorado’s senior midfielder Jonathan Lewis from close range with a strong save, first of seven for the match. Stuver made another good stop before halftime, blocking senior defender Keegan Rosenberry’s attempt at the near post.

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 25: Austin FC forward Sebastian Driussi (10) moves the ball downfield during the game between the Colorado Rapids and Austin FC on March 25, 2023 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Colorado continued to push Austin’s defense in the second half, but Stuver made two more crucial saves in quick succession just after the hour mark, and another on senior forward Michael Barrios in a one-on-one situation.

The Rapids eventually tied the game, with Barrios setting up senior forward Kévin Cabral for a late score in the 85th minute.

Next Match

Austin FC will play its third away match and sixth match overall of the 2023 regular season against Los Angeles FC on Saturday, April 8 at 6:30 p.m. CT/4:30 p.m. PT.