Austin FC's Zardes earns MLS team of the matchday honors

Austin FC forward Gyasi Zardes has been honored again by Major League Soccer.

Zardes was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday bench after scoring his 100th career MLS goal in the Verde & Black's recent match against the Houston Dynamo.

This is the second time Zardes has received this honor this season, and the second week in a row.

Zardes has now scored a headed goal in three consecutive MLS matches: one assisted by Nick Lima against Houston, and twice with the game-winning goals against Seattle on May 17 and Toronto on May 20.

Zardes is now the 13th player in league history to score 100 career regular season goals.

Next Match

Austin FC will play its eighth home match and fifteenth match overall of the 2023 regular season against Minnesota United FC on Wednesday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m. CT.