Austin FC defeats Toronto FC 1-0 in front of sold-out Q2 Stadium

article

Austin FC got its second win in a row against Toronto FC thanks to a late shot by senior forward Gyasi Zardes.

The Verde & Black celebrated the 1-0 victory in front of a sold-out crowd at Q2 Stadium in North Austin. Saturday night's match marked the Club's 43rd consecutive MLS home sellout, extending the league's longest-active streak.

The Club had the first big chance at a goal in the 15th minute with senior defender Nick Lima and senior forward Maxi Urruti trying for a goal, but Urruti's low shot hit off the post.

Austin FC continued to dominate the second half, with senior midfielder Emiliano Rigoni shooting a free kick inches wide and senior defender Adam Lundkvist also narrowly missing the target.

Zardes later popped up to score the only goal of the match in the 91st minute with an accurate header.

Next Match

Austin FC will host Chicago Fire FC in a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 match on Wednesday, May 24 at 8 p.m. CT. Tickets are now on sale through SeatGeek.