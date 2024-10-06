Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff out after four seasons

article

Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff is out after four seasons with the team.

The Club announced the decision on Sunday, Oct. 6 after a meeting between founder, majority owner and CEO Anthony Precourt, sporting director Rodolfo Borrell, and Wolff.

An interim manager will serve as head coach for the Club’s final 2024 regular season match against the Colorado Rapids at Q2 Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19.

A search for a permanent new head coach is to begin immediately, said the Club on X.

"As the first manager in Club history, we would like to extend our gratitude for Josh’s role in the growth and development of our Club. It will always be appreciated," said Precourt. "After back-to-back seasons without playoff qualification, we realize that a fresh start is required next season under the leadership of a new head coach."

Wolff was hired in July 2019 as the first manager in Club history.

In 2022, Wolff led the team to a second-place regular-season finish in the Western Conference with a record of 16-8-10, capped by playoff victories at home versus Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas en route to the first Western Conference Final appearance in Club history.

After falling short of playoff qualification in 2021, 2023 and 2024, Wolff’s tenure with Austin FC concludes with a combined four-year record of 45 wins, 30 draws, and 60 losses in MLS regular season matches, says the Club.